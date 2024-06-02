Short Interest in IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Expands By 16.8%

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,300 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the April 30th total of 178,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

IM Cannabis Trading Up 2.5 %

IMCC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 69,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,705. IM Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). IM Cannabis had a negative net margin of 28.03% and a negative return on equity of 75.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IM Cannabis will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IM Cannabis Company Profile

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands.

