Short Interest in Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Drops By 7.6%

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXFGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the April 30th total of 1,655,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.2 days.

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

Shares of INGXF traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $7.19. The stock had a trading volume of 141,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $6.38.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXFGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $179.91 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0666 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.25%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

See Also

