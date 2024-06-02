Short Interest in Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Drops By 7.6%

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the April 30th total of 1,655,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.2 days.
Shares of INGXF traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $7.19. The stock had a trading volume of 141,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $6.38.
Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $179.91 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%.
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
