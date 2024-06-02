Short Interest in iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP) Declines By 7.7%

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the April 30th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Stock Performance

ICOP stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.21. The stock had a trading volume of 38,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,050. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.99. iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $35.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Company Profile

The iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (ICOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-capitalization weighted index composed of stocks of copper and metal ore mining companies globally. Stocks are quantitatively screened to identify stocks with significant revenue tied to this space ICOP was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

