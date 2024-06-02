Short Interest in iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP) Declines By 7.7%

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the April 30th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Stock Performance
ICOP stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.21. The stock had a trading volume of 38,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,050. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.99. iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $35.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.04.
iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Company Profile
