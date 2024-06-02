Short Interest in Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Grows By 25.4%

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2024

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the April 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Stock Performance

NIPOF remained flat at $500.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.04. Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a 52-week low of $489.50 and a 52-week high of $520.00.

About Japan Hotel REIT Investment

(Get Free Report)

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Hotel REIT Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Hotel REIT Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.