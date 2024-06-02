Short Interest in Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Grows By 25.4%

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the April 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Japan Hotel REIT Investment Stock Performance
NIPOF remained flat at $500.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.04. Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a 52-week low of $489.50 and a 52-week high of $520.00.
About Japan Hotel REIT Investment
