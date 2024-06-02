Short Interest in Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG (OTCMKTS:MNHFF) Expands By 25.0%

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG (OTCMKTS:MNHFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Mayr-Melnhof Karton Price Performance
OTCMKTS MNHFF remained flat at $126.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.66. Mayr-Melnhof Karton has a twelve month low of $126.02 and a twelve month high of $135.42.
Mayr-Melnhof Karton Company Profile
