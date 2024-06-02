Short Interest in Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Expands By 17.7%

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the April 30th total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Mazda Motor Price Performance
Shares of Mazda Motor stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.25. 146,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,910. Mazda Motor has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $6.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
About Mazda Motor
