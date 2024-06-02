Short Interest in Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Expands By 17.7%

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the April 30th total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Mazda Motor Price Performance

Shares of Mazda Motor stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.25. 146,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,910. Mazda Motor has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $6.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

About Mazda Motor

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.