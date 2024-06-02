Short Interest in Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Expands By 18.5%

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,600 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the April 30th total of 183,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,176.0 days.
Megaport Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MGPPF remained flat at $10.03 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.99. Megaport has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $10.55.
About Megaport
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Megaport
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Megaport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.