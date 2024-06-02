Short Interest in Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Rises By 16.1%

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the April 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Melcor Developments Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MODVF remained flat at $8.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. Melcor Developments has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.46.
Melcor Developments Company Profile
