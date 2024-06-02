Short Interest in MicroAlgo Inc. (NASDAQ:MLGO) Drops By 20.6%

MicroAlgo Inc. (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the April 30th total of 153,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 753,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
MicroAlgo Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of MicroAlgo stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.69. 115,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,385. MicroAlgo has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $156.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29.
MicroAlgo Company Profile
