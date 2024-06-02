Short Interest in MicroAlgo Inc. (NASDAQ:MLGO) Drops By 20.6%

MicroAlgo Inc. (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the April 30th total of 153,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 753,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MicroAlgo Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of MicroAlgo stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.69. 115,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,385. MicroAlgo has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $156.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29.

MicroAlgo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroAlgo Inc develops and applies central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services.

