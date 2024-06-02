Short Interest in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Drops By 19.8%

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,890,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the April 30th total of 17,310,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $68.53. 7,977,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,134,939. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.39. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The firm has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

