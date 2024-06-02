Short Interest in National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Decreases By 18.9%

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the April 30th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

National Australia Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS NABZY traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $11.29. The company had a trading volume of 26,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,334. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67. National Australia Bank has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

National Australia Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a positive change from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

