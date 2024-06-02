Short Interest in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL) Rises By 28.6%

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMTL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.86. 19,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,489. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.60. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $20.51.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.4297 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

