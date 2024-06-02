Short Interest in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Decreases By 16.2%

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,220,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the April 30th total of 12,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $440,057.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nextracker news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $440,057.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at $585,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,460 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Nextracker in the third quarter valued at about $486,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nextracker in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Nextracker in the third quarter valued at about $328,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Nextracker by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nextracker by 55.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Fox Advisors raised Nextracker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nextracker in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Northland Securities cut shares of Nextracker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Nextracker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.52.

NASDAQ NXT opened at $55.17 on Friday. Nextracker has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $62.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.03.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

