Short Interest in Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Rises By 18.5%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the April 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.9 days.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NKRKY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $5.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53.

Get Nokian Renkaat Oyj alerts:

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from Nokian Renkaat Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.11.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, the rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer, winter, and all-season tires for cars and vans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.