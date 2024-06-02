Short Interest in Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Grows By 18.9%

Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,194,100 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the April 30th total of 3,526,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.7 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Osisko Mining from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th.
Osisko Mining Stock Performance
Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Osisko Mining Company Profile
Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada.
