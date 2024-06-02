Short Interest in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Increases By 18.1%

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,500 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the April 30th total of 205,300 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of PC Connection stock traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $67.64. The company had a trading volume of 91,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.67. PC Connection has a 1 year low of $43.92 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.94 and a 200-day moving average of $64.98.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $632.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.19 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PC Connection will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.82%.

In related news, Director Barbara Duckett sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,746.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 56.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 672,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,179,000 after purchasing an additional 264,687 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 151.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 56,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 42.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

