Short Interest in Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Increases By 26.5%

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,778,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the April 30th total of 3,778,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 629,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.
Peninsula Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PENMF remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Friday. 954,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,318. Peninsula Energy has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08.
About Peninsula Energy
