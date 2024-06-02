Short Interest in Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Increases By 26.5%

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,778,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the April 30th total of 3,778,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 629,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Peninsula Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PENMF remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Friday. 954,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,318. Peninsula Energy has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08.

About Peninsula Energy

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in the United States. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned Lance uranium project located in Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.

