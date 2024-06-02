Short Interest in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY) Expands By 27.7%

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the April 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of SDHY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.05. The stock had a trading volume of 55,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,053. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.
PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th.
Institutional Trading of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund
