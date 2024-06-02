Short Interest in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY) Expands By 27.7%

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the April 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of SDHY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.05. The stock had a trading volume of 55,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,053. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional Trading of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 7.4% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 982,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,108,000 after purchasing an additional 67,789 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 821,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,972 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 324,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 164,856 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 24.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 257,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the period.

