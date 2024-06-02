Short Interest in Predictive Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:PDIYF) Increases By 19.1%

Predictive Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:PDIYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the April 30th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Predictive Discovery Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PDIYF remained flat at $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. Predictive Discovery has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.
Predictive Discovery Company Profile
