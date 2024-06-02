Short Interest in Predictive Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:PDIYF) Increases By 19.1%

Predictive Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:PDIYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the April 30th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Predictive Discovery Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PDIYF remained flat at $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. Predictive Discovery has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.

Predictive Discovery Company Profile

Predictive Discovery Limited explores for, identifies, and develops gold reserves in West Africa. Its flagship property is the Bankan Gold project, which covers an area of 356 square kilometers located in the north-east Guinea, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

