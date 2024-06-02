Short Interest in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Expands By 23.7%

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,198,900 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the April 30th total of 5,817,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,976,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 6.9% in the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 2,458,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,489,000 after purchasing an additional 158,482 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Roche by 1,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,687 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Roche by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 251,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd raised its stake in shares of Roche by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 237,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 176,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period.

OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.01. 1,959,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Roche has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.21.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

