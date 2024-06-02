Short Interest in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Expands By 26.1%

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the April 30th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Royce Value Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RVT traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,917. Royce Value Trust has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.33.

Insider Activity at Royce Value Trust

In related news, VP Francis D. Gannon acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $29,520.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,520. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Francis D. Gannon acquired 2,000 shares of Royce Value Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $29,520.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher D. Clark bought 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $48,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,777.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 938,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after buying an additional 316,767 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1,519.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 312,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 293,599 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $4,003,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 130.7% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 397,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 224,945 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Royce Value Trust by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 384,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 147,935 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

