Short Interest in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Expands By 26.1%

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the April 30th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Royce Value Trust Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:RVT traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,917. Royce Value Trust has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.33.
In related news, VP Francis D. Gannon acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $29,520.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,520. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Francis D. Gannon acquired 2,000 shares of Royce Value Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $29,520.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher D. Clark bought 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $48,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,777.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
