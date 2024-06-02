Short Interest in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Rises By 18.3%

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the April 30th total of 938,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHEN shares. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $18.81 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $25.51. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average is $18.87.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 77.44% and a return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher E. French purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $161,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,697,127.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher E. French purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $161,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,697,127.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard W. Mason, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $29,460.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,599.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 24,463 shares of company stock valued at $363,095 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,797,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,583,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 90,695 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 932,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after purchasing an additional 71,451 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,616,000 after acquiring an additional 51,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

