Short Interest in SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Expands By 22.0%

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the April 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,808,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SunHydrogen Price Performance

OTCMKTS HYSR opened at $0.02 on Friday. SunHydrogen has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

About SunHydrogen

SunHydrogen, Inc engages in the development and marketing of solar-powered nanoparticle systems that mimics photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. Its SunHydrogen panels used to produce renewable hydrogen to produce renewable electricity, fuel cells, and other applications. The company was formerly known as HyperSolar, Inc and changed its name to SunHydrogen, Inc in June 2020.

