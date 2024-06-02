Short Interest in SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Expands By 22.0%

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the April 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,808,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SunHydrogen Price Performance
OTCMKTS HYSR opened at $0.02 on Friday. SunHydrogen has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.
About SunHydrogen
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SunHydrogen
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for SunHydrogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunHydrogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.