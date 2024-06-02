Short Interest in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Drops By 17.5%

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,200 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the April 30th total of 468,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 636,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teekay

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TK. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teekay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Teekay by 604.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Teekay by 10.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Teekay by 13.3% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 21,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TK traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 469,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,862. The stock has a market cap of $890.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.76. Teekay has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $9.95.

Teekay Increases Dividend

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $365.05 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Teekay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 91.93%. Teekay’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

Featured Stories

