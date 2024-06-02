Short Interest in The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Drops By 24.9%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the April 30th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
The Swatch Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SWGAY traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.70. The stock had a trading volume of 133,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,782. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88. The Swatch Group has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $16.90.
The Swatch Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.2039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from The Swatch Group’s previous dividend of $0.19.
The Swatch Group Company Profile
The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.
