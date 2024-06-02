Short Interest in Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Expands By 30.4%

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,700 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the April 30th total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Torex Gold Resources Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of TORXF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,952. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average of $12.21. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $16.62.
Torex Gold Resources Company Profile
