Short Interest in Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Grows By 28.6%

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Toyota Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TYIDY opened at $94.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.08. Toyota Industries has a twelve month low of $60.94 and a twelve month high of $106.84.

About Toyota Industries

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells textiles machinery, materials handling equipment, automobiles, and automobile parts in Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides vehicles; gasoline and diesel engines for automobiles and industrial equipment; turbochargers and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors; car electronics comprising DC-DC converters, in-vehicle chargers, on-board chargers and DC-DC converter units, and DC-AC inverters; batteries; and stamping dies, including automotive and lift truck stamping dies.

