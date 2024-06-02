Short Interest in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Expands By 29.6%

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 782,300 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the April 30th total of 603,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 217,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

Triple Flag Precious Metals stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.51. 380,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,656. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.53 million for the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 4.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFPM. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 112.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LB Partners LLC acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

