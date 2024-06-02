Short Interest in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Drops By 17.9%

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the April 30th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWO shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.57.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Trading Up 0.9 %

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

TWO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 911,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,330. Two Harbors Investment has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.01%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Insider Transactions at Two Harbors Investment

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,870 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $49,071.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,039.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $57,123.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,495.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $49,071.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,039.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,335 shares of company stock valued at $376,316. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 770,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,207,000 after acquiring an additional 350,060 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 16,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth $9,413,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.