Siacoin Achieves Market Cap of $385.88 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $385.88 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Siacoin Coin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,337,995,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,309,092,568 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

