Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Sold by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC lowered its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,729 shares during the quarter. Six Flags Entertainment comprises approximately 3.0% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned 0.47% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $9,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 73.1% during the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,287,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,734 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 3,468,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,536,000 after buying an additional 668,986 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 26,744.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 584,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,740,000 after buying an additional 582,236 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 81.3% during the third quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,193,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,068,000 after acquiring an additional 535,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 60.9% in the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,383,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,538,000 after acquiring an additional 524,070 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

SIX stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,154,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,040. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.53 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $28.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.99.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.91). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.23 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Derek Sample sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $60,812.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,564.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

