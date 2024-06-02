Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) Short Interest Update

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the April 30th total of 22,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr in a report on Sunday, May 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Smart Powerr Trading Up 2.4 %
Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Smart Powerr
Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.
