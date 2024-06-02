Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) Short Interest Update

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the April 30th total of 22,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr in a report on Sunday, May 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

CREG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,956. Smart Powerr has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.

