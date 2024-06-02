Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) is BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile comprises about 2.8% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $7,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.80 in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $54.50 to $46.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.98.

NYSE:SQM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,028. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.51). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.2134 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.73%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

