Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.77.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Spartan Delta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Cormark raised shares of Spartan Delta from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Spartan Delta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 58.05% and a net margin of 154.30%. The business had revenue of C$84.15 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Spartan Delta will post 0.3500432 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Spartan Delta Company Profile
Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
