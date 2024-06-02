SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2007 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.
SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of BATS STOT opened at $46.85 on Friday. SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF has a twelve month low of $47.96 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.79.
About SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF
