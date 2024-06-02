SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF (BATS:OBND) Declares Dividend of $0.15

SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF (BATS:OBND – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1504 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of OBND stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average is $25.78.
SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.