SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF (BATS:OBND) Declares Dividend of $0.15

SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF (BATS:OBND – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1504 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OBND stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average is $25.78.

SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF (OBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks to maximize total return by holding a broad basket of predominantly USD-denominated bonds. OBND was launched on Sep 27, 2021 and is managed by State Street.

