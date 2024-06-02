Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 748,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 2.47% of Spectrum Brands worth $59,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth $3,949,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 324,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,878,000 after purchasing an additional 108,076 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,424,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,452,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,140,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,132. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.20. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.42.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $1.13. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 68.11%. The company had revenue of $718.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.40%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

