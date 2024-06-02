Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC Acquires Shares of 16,559 Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAX. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.02. The stock had a trading volume of 333,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,412. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.61. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $26.41.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

