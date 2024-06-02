Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC Buys New Holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC owned 0.15% of Avantis Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 514.4% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 586.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 192.4% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Real Estate ETF alerts:

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVRE traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.32. The stock had a trading volume of 30,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,816. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $43.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.30 million, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.85.

About Avantis Real Estate ETF

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.