Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Global Endowment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 164,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 19,359 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.24. 4,176,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,645,304. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.12.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

