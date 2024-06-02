Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 1.5% of Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,076.7% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 143,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after buying an additional 130,892 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,061,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.32. The company had a trading volume of 294,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,547. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.03.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

