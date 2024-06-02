Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC Makes New $265,000 Investment in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV)

Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 55.6% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 187,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 67,095 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 112,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 104,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 13,991 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 96,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 27,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,409,000.

Get iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:XVV traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $40.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,904 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.03. The company has a market cap of $256.73 million, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.