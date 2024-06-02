Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC Takes Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 41,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,000. ONEOK makes up approximately 2.9% of Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in ONEOK by 605.1% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in ONEOK by 283.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on OKE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. US Capital Advisors cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.58.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,168,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,661. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.19 and a 12 month high of $83.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.88 and its 200 day moving average is $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

