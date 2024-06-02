Sprott (TSE:SII) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.86

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$49.86 and traded as high as C$61.53. Sprott shares last traded at C$61.27, with a volume of 59,538 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sprott from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$58.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Sprott alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprott

Sprott Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$56.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$50.01.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$56.01 million during the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Research analysts expect that Sprott Inc. will post 2.7231713 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprott Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.90%.

About Sprott

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.