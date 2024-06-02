SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Acquires 14,400 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. PDD accounts for about 0.7% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in PDD were worth $9,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 953,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,494,000 after buying an additional 188,054 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in PDD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,230,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in PDD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 20.3% during the third quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 238,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,421,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PDD traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,643,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,150,699. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.86 and its 200-day moving average is $132.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $206.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.67. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $62.53 and a one year high of $164.69.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.81. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

