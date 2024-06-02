SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Acquires 55,020 Shares of Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Free Report) by 3,763.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,020 shares during the quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned 0.17% of Vitru worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in Vitru by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vitru Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTRU traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $308.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.01. Vitru Limited has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.33.

About Vitru

Vitru ( NASDAQ:VTRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.72 million during the quarter. Vitru had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 5.44%. Research analysts expect that Vitru Limited will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services in Brazil. The company operates through Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses segments. It offers distance, on-site undergraduate, graduate, technical, and professional courses, as well as continuing education and preparatory courses.

