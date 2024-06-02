SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Invests $15.65 Million in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,313,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,652,000. Ecopetrol makes up 1.2% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 119,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 63,495 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 548.5% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 95,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 80,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Ecopetrol by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 27,144 shares during the last quarter.

Ecopetrol Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,352,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,106. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Ecopetrol Cuts Dividend

Ecopetrol ( NYSE:EC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.7999 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 19.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EC. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ecopetrol from $10.30 to $11.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EC

About Ecopetrol

(Free Report)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

