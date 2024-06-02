SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Purchases Shares of 880 Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAM. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 622,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,829,000 after buying an additional 151,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 219.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 56,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 38,934 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 143,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 55,187 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAM traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,984. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.66 and its 200-day moving average is $45.41. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 52-week low of $32.91 and a 52-week high of $52.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $3.52. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.61 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pampa Energía from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pampa Energía from $46.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. HSBC raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pampa Energía presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

