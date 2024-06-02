SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Sells 112,561 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112,561 shares during the quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 383.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,552,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,566 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Innealta Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 32,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 13,970 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 8,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 12,651.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 25,303 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.60. The stock had a trading volume of 19,726,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,775,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.81.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

