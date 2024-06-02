Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Sold by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC cut its position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the period. Standex International makes up 1.4% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Standex International worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Standex International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 152,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,690,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Standex International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Standex International by 267.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 27,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 19,724 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Standex International by 37.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after acquiring an additional 21,831 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SXI. StockNews.com cut shares of Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Standex International from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Standex International Price Performance

SXI traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.21. 76,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,015. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.92. Standex International Co. has a 52-week low of $130.04 and a 52-week high of $184.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. Standex International had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $177.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Standex International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Standex International’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

Insider Activity at Standex International

In other news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.02, for a total value of $437,929.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,453.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.02, for a total value of $437,929.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,453.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 4,901 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $882,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,319,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Standex International

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Further Reading

